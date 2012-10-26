SHOWCASE Soccer-Stoke's performance 'unacceptable' says angry Hughes
LONDON, Feb 26 Stoke City manager Mark Hughes was upset with his team's performance in conceding four first-half goals in defeat at Tottenham on Sunday.
Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Friday Friday, October 26 Motherwell 0 Hibernian 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 9 6 2 1 19 7 20 2 Hibernian 11 5 3 3 21 15 18 3 St. Johnstone 10 5 2 3 13 12 17 4 Aberdeen 10 3 6 1 12 9 15 5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 10 3 5 2 22 18 14 6 Motherwell 10 3 4 3 13 15 13 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 10 3 3 4 14 13 12 8 Hearts 10 3 3 4 10 10 12 9 St. Mirren 10 3 3 4 15 19 12 10 Ross County 10 2 5 3 11 13 11 11 Dundee United 8 2 3 3 8 11 9 12 Dundee 10 1 1 8 4 20 4 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 27 Aberdeen v Dundee (1400) Celtic v Kilmarnock (1400) Hearts v Ross County (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Johnstone (1400) St. Mirren v Dundee United (1400)
LONDON, Feb 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino labelled Harry Kane one of the world's best strikers after a third hat-trick in nine games helped the London side demolish Stoke City 4-0 on Sunday.
* Tottenham beat Stoke City 4-0 with a hat-trick by Harry Kane