Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 26
Celtic 0 Hearts 0
Dundee 3 Ross County 3
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Aberdeen 1
Kilmarnock 1 Hamilton Academical 2
Motherwell 2 Partick Thistle 1
St. Johnstone 2 Dundee United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Aberdeen 9 8 0 1 16 5 24
2 Celtic 9 6 2 1 23 8 20
3 Hearts 9 5 1 3 16 13 16
4 Hamilton Academical 9 5 1 3 13 10 16
5 Ross County 9 4 3 2 15 10 15
6 Dundee 9 3 3 3 14 17 12
-------------------------
7 St. Johnstone 9 3 2 4 16 16 11
8 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 9 2 4 3 9 11 10
9 Motherwell 9 3 1 5 7 11 10
10 Kilmarnock 9 2 2 5 9 19 8
11 Dundee United 9 1 2 6 9 17 5
12 Partick Thistle 9 0 3 6 3 13 3
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off