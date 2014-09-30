Sept 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, September 30
Aberdeen 2 St. Mirren 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dundee United 8 6 1 1 18 10 19
2 Hamilton Academical 8 5 2 1 15 5 17
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 8 5 1 2 12 7 16
4 Celtic 7 4 2 1 15 6 14
5 Kilmarnock 8 4 2 2 10 7 14
6 Aberdeen 8 4 1 3 13 10 13
-------------------------
7 Dundee 8 2 4 2 7 9 10
8 St. Johnstone 8 3 0 5 5 10 9
9 Partick Thistle 7 2 1 4 10 11 7
10 Motherwell 8 2 1 5 4 12 7
11 St. Mirren 8 1 1 6 6 14 4
12 Ross County 8 1 0 7 6 20 3
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, October 3
Kilmarnock v Dundee United (1845)
Saturday, October 4
Dundee v Aberdeen (1400)
Partick Thistle v Motherwell (1400)
St. Johnstone v St. Mirren (1400)
Sunday, October 5
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ross County (1145)
Celtic v Hamilton Academical (1200)