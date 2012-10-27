Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 27
Aberdeen 2 Dundee 0
Celtic 0 Kilmarnock 2
Hearts 2 Ross County 2
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 St. Johnstone 1
St. Mirren 0 Dundee United 1
Friday, October 26
Motherwell 0 Hibernian 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 10 6 2 2 19 9 20
2 Hibernian 11 5 3 3 21 15 18
3 Aberdeen 11 4 6 1 14 9 18
4 St. Johnstone 11 5 3 3 14 13 18
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 11 3 6 2 23 19 15
6 Kilmarnock 11 4 3 4 16 13 15
-------------------------
7 Hearts 11 3 4 4 12 12 13
8 Motherwell 10 3 4 3 13 15 13
9 Ross County 11 2 6 3 13 15 12
10 Dundee United 9 3 3 3 9 11 12
11 St. Mirren 11 3 3 5 15 20 12
12 Dundee 11 1 1 9 4 22 4
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off