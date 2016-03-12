March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 12
Aberdeen 2 Kilmarnock 1
Dundee 0 Hearts 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Hamilton Academical 1
Partick Thistle 1 Celtic 2
Friday, March 11
Motherwell 2 Dundee United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 29 20 6 3 72 23 66
2 Aberdeen 30 20 5 5 51 32 65
3 Hearts 29 16 8 5 51 26 56
4 Ross County 29 12 3 14 44 46 39
4 St. Johnstone 29 11 6 12 44 46 39
6 Motherwell 30 11 5 14 36 45 38
-------------------------
7 Dundee 29 8 12 9 40 43 36
8 Partick Thistle 29 9 7 13 29 37 34
9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 29 8 9 12 34 41 33
10 Hamilton Academical 30 8 9 13 33 49 33
11 Kilmarnock 30 7 7 16 30 53 28
12 Dundee United 29 5 5 19 30 53 20
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off