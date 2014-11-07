Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Friday
Friday, November 7
Motherwell 1 Dundee United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dundee United 13 8 1 4 22 14 25
2 Hamilton Academical 12 7 3 2 22 10 24
3 Celtic 11 7 2 2 23 7 23
4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 12 7 2 3 15 9 23
5 Aberdeen 12 7 1 4 18 15 22
6 Kilmarnock 12 6 2 4 15 13 20
-------------------------
7 Dundee 12 5 4 3 17 14 19
8 St. Johnstone 12 4 1 7 9 15 13
9 Partick Thistle 11 3 3 5 16 16 12
10 Motherwell 13 3 1 9 8 21 10
11 St. Mirren 12 2 2 8 10 21 8
12 Ross County 12 1 2 9 9 29 5
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 8
Dundee v St. Johnstone (1500)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hamilton Academical (1500)
Kilmarnock v Ross County (1500)
St. Mirren v Partick Thistle (1500)
Sunday, November 9
Aberdeen v Celtic (1230)