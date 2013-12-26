Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Thursday
Thursday, December 26
Aberdeen 0 Motherwell 1
Hearts 0 Kilmarnock 4
Partick Thistle 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Ross County 0 Hibernian 2
St. Johnstone 0 Celtic 1
St. Mirren 4 Dundee United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 17 14 3 0 39 12 45
2 Motherwell 18 11 1 6 22 24 34
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 17 10 3 4 26 15 33
4 Dundee United 18 9 5 4 35 16 32
5 Aberdeen 18 10 2 6 28 18 32
6 St. Johnstone 17 6 4 7 22 18 22
-------------------------
7 Hibernian 18 5 6 7 12 16 21
8 St. Mirren 17 5 4 8 18 27 19
9 Kilmarnock 18 5 3 10 23 29 18
10 Partick Thistle 17 3 6 8 14 27 15
11 Ross County 17 3 2 12 17 34 11
12 Hearts * 18 3 3 12 13 33 -3
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 29
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Celtic (1230)
St. Johnstone v Dundee United (1400)
Aberdeen v Ross County (1500)
Hibernian v Kilmarnock (1500)
Partick Thistle v Motherwell (1500)
St. Mirren v Hearts (1500)