Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Tuesday Tuesday, March 5 Hearts 2 St. Johnstone 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 29 19 5 5 68 23 62 2 Motherwell 29 13 7 9 47 40 46 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 29 10 13 6 53 46 43 4 Ross County 29 10 12 7 36 34 42 5 St. Johnstone 30 10 11 9 36 37 41 6 Hibernian 29 10 9 10 38 38 39 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 29 9 11 9 44 38 38 8 Dundee United 29 9 11 9 45 50 38 9 Aberdeen 29 9 10 10 33 36 37 10 Hearts 30 8 9 13 30 41 33 11 St. Mirren 28 8 8 12 35 45 32 12 Dundee 28 3 6 19 16 53 15 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 6 Dundee v St. Mirren (1945) Saturday, March 9 Aberdeen v Motherwell (1500) Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Ross County v Celtic (1500) St. Johnstone v Kilmarnock (1500) St. Mirren v Dundee United (1500) Sunday, March 10 Hibernian v Hearts (1245)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.