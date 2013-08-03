Soccer-London mayor approves Chelsea's new "jewel" of a stadium
LONDON, March 6 Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
Aug 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, August 3 Aberdeen 2 Kilmarnock 1 Celtic 2 Ross County 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 St. Mirren 0 Friday, August 2 Partick Thistle 0 Dundee United 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 2 Aberdeen 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 2 Celtic 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 Dundee United 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 Partick Thistle 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 ------------------------- Hibernian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Motherwell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Johnstone 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ------------------------- 9 Kilmarnock 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 9 Ross County 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 11 St. Mirren 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 ------------------------- Hearts 0 0 0 0 0 0 -15 1-5: Championship play-off 9-11: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 4 Hibernian v Motherwell (1215) St. Johnstone v Hearts (1400)
March 6 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
March 6 Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.