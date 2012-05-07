Soccer-Scottish Cup 5th round result
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Result from the Scottish Cup 5th Round replay match on Wednesday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, February 22 Hibernian (II) - Hearts 3-1 (halftime: 2-0)
May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scottish Premier League relegation Group matches on Monday
Hibernian 4 Dunfermline Athletic 0 Saturday Kilmarnock 1 Aberdeen 1 St. Mirren 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Kilmarnock 37 10 14 13 42 60 44 2 St. Mirren 37 9 15 13 39 51 42 3 Aberdeen 37 9 13 15 36 44 40 4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 37 9 9 19 40 60 36 5 Hibernian 37 8 9 20 40 65 33 ------------------------- R6 Dunfermline Athletic 37 5 10 22 39 80 25 ------------------------- R - Relegated 6: Relegation (Editing by Ed Osmond)
* Vardy hit his first goal in the Champions League in the 73rd
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 22, first leg Porto (Portugal) - Juventus (Italy) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sevilla (Spain) - Leicester City (England) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Tuesday, February 21, first leg Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) - Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2-4 (halftime: 0-2) Manchester City (England) - Monaco (France) 5-3 (halftime: 1-2)