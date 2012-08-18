Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 18
Hearts 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2
Kilmarnock 1 Motherwell 2
Ross County 1 Celtic 1
St. Johnstone 1 Aberdeen 2
St. Mirren 1 Hibernian 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hearts 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
2 Motherwell 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
3 St. Mirren 3 1 1 1 5 4 4
4 Celtic 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
5 Aberdeen 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
6 Hibernian 3 1 1 1 3 5 4
-------------------------
7 Dundee United 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
8 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 0 3 0 5 5 3
9 Ross County 3 0 3 0 1 1 3
10 Kilmarnock 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
11 Dundee 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
12 St. Johnstone 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 19
Dundee United v Dundee (1145)