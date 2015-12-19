Dec 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 19
Celtic 1 Motherwell 2
Dundee 4 Hamilton Academical 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Dundee United 2
Kilmarnock 0 Aberdeen 4
Partick Thistle 1 Ross County 0
St. Johnstone 0 Hearts 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 18 13 3 2 45 14 42
2 Aberdeen 19 13 2 4 32 18 41
3 Hearts 18 9 5 4 29 18 32
4 St. Johnstone 19 9 4 6 35 29 31
5 Ross County 19 7 3 9 28 27 24
6 Dundee 19 5 8 6 27 30 23
-------------------------
7 Partick Thistle 18 6 5 7 19 23 23
8 Hamilton Academical 18 6 4 8 22 29 22
9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 18 5 6 7 21 25 21
10 Motherwell 18 6 3 9 18 25 21
11 Kilmarnock 19 4 5 10 19 36 17
12 Dundee United 19 2 4 13 15 36 10
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off