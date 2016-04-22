April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Friday
Friday, April 22
St. Johnstone 3 Aberdeen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 33 23 7 3 78 25 76
-------------------------
2 Aberdeen 34 21 5 8 56 39 68
3 Hearts 33 17 9 7 54 33 60
-------------------------
4 St. Johnstone 34 13 7 14 51 51 46
5 Motherwell 33 13 5 15 41 49 44
6 Ross County 33 13 4 16 48 55 43
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 23
Motherwell v Hearts (1400)
Sunday, April 24
Celtic v Ross County (1400)