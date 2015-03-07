March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 7
Motherwell 1 Kilmarnock 1
Ross County 1 Partick Thistle 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 27 20 3 4 56 14 63
2 Aberdeen 27 18 3 6 47 25 57
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 28 16 5 7 42 29 53
4 Dundee United 27 14 4 9 49 38 46
5 Hamilton Academical 29 12 5 12 39 40 41
6 St. Johnstone 28 12 5 11 25 27 41
-------------------------
7 Dundee 28 10 9 9 39 39 39
8 Kilmarnock 28 9 8 11 30 36 35
9 Partick Thistle 28 7 7 14 35 36 28
10 Ross County 28 6 6 16 29 52 24
11 Motherwell 28 6 4 18 21 52 22
12 St. Mirren 28 6 3 19 22 46 21
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off