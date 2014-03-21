March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday
Friday, March 21
Hearts 1 Dundee United 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 29 25 3 1 71 14 78
2 Aberdeen 28 17 3 8 40 26 54
3 Motherwell 29 17 3 9 48 43 54
4 Dundee United 30 14 8 8 54 36 50
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 28 13 6 9 33 28 45
6 St. Johnstone 29 11 5 13 35 32 38
-------------------------
7 Hibernian 30 8 10 12 29 38 34
8 Kilmarnock 30 8 6 16 37 52 30
9 Partick Thistle 29 6 11 12 32 46 29
10 Ross County 29 8 5 16 34 50 29
11 St. Mirren 29 7 6 16 29 47 27
12 Hearts * 30 5 6 19 26 56 6
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 22
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (1500)
Celtic v St. Mirren (1500)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Partick Thistle (1500)
Motherwell v Ross County (1500)
St. Johnstone v Hibernian (1500)