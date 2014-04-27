April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 27
Celtic 6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Saturday, April 26
Aberdeen 1 St. Johnstone 1
Dundee United 5 Motherwell 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 35 29 5 1 91 19 92
-------------------------
2 Aberdeen 35 19 8 8 48 31 65
3 Motherwell 35 19 4 12 59 58 61
-------------------------
4 Dundee United 35 16 9 10 62 43 57
-------------------------
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 35 15 8 12 40 41 53
6 St. Johnstone 35 15 7 13 44 35 52
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup