Soccer-Leicester City sign Hull defender Maguire
June 15 Leicester City signed Hull City centre back Harry Maguire on a five-year contract on Thursday.
April 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday Tuesday, April 4 Aberdeen 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Ross County 2 Dundee 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 30 28 2 0 81 18 86 2 Aberdeen 31 20 4 7 61 24 64 3 Rangers 30 14 9 7 43 34 51 4 St. Johnstone 30 12 7 11 39 38 43 5 Hearts 30 11 8 11 50 42 41 6 Partick Thistle 30 9 10 11 33 35 37 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 30 7 12 11 29 46 33 8 Ross County 31 7 10 14 34 51 31 9 Dundee 31 8 6 17 33 50 30 10 Motherwell 30 7 7 16 34 58 28 11 Hamilton Academical 30 5 12 13 27 47 27 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 31 4 13 14 34 55 25 ------------------------- C - Champion 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, April 5 Celtic v Partick Thistle (1845) Kilmarnock v Rangers (1845) Motherwell v Hamilton Academical (1845) St. Johnstone v Hearts (1845) Saturday, April 8 Celtic v Kilmarnock (1400) Hamilton Academical v Ross County (1400) Hearts v Dundee (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Johnstone (1400) Partick Thistle v Motherwell (1400) Sunday, April 9 Aberdeen v Rangers (1130)
PARIS, June 15 Claudio Ranieri, the veteran Italian coach who led Leicester City to their English Premier League title last season against all the odds, has taken over at Nantes, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.
June 15 Everton have signed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on a five-year deal from Sunderland, the Merseyside club confirmed on Thursday.