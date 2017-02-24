Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday
Friday, February 24
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Rangers 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 25 24 1 0 67 16 73
2 Aberdeen 25 15 4 6 49 23 49
3 Rangers 26 12 7 7 34 30 43
4 Hearts 25 10 8 7 46 32 38
5 St. Johnstone 25 10 7 8 33 31 37
6 Dundee 25 7 6 12 26 35 27
-------------------------
7 Partick Thistle 25 6 8 11 26 32 26
8 Kilmarnock 25 5 10 10 22 41 25
9 Ross County 25 5 9 11 28 44 24
10 Motherwell 25 6 6 13 29 48 24
11 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 26 4 10 12 31 47 22
12 Hamilton Academical 25 3 12 10 25 37 21
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 25
Aberdeen v Ross County (1500)
Celtic v Hamilton Academical (1500)
Motherwell v Dundee (1500)
Partick Thistle v Hearts (1500)
St. Johnstone v Kilmarnock (1500)