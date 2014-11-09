Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 9
Aberdeen 1 Celtic 2
Saturday, November 8
Dundee 1 St. Johnstone 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 4 Hamilton Academical 2
Kilmarnock 0 Ross County 3
St. Mirren 0 Partick Thistle 1
Friday, November 7
Motherwell 1 Dundee United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 12 8 2 2 25 8 26
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 13 8 2 3 19 11 26
3 Dundee United 13 8 1 4 22 14 25
4 Hamilton Academical 13 7 3 3 24 14 24
5 Aberdeen 13 7 1 5 19 17 22
6 Dundee 13 5 5 3 18 15 20
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 13 6 2 5 15 16 20
8 Partick Thistle 12 4 3 5 17 16 15
9 St. Johnstone 13 4 2 7 10 16 14
10 Motherwell 13 3 1 9 8 21 10
11 St. Mirren 13 2 2 9 10 22 8
12 Ross County 13 2 2 9 12 29 8
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off