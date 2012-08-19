Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
Aug 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Sunday Sunday, August 19 Dundee United 3 Dundee 0 Saturday, August 18 Hearts 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Kilmarnock 1 Motherwell 2 Ross County 1 Celtic 1 St. Johnstone 1 Aberdeen 2 St. Mirren 1 Hibernian 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dundee United 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 2 Hearts 3 1 2 0 5 3 5 3 Motherwell 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 4 St. Mirren 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 5 Celtic 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 6 Aberdeen 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 ------------------------- 7 Hibernian 3 1 1 1 3 5 4 8 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 0 3 0 5 5 3 9 Ross County 3 0 3 0 1 1 3 10 Kilmarnock 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 11 St. Johnstone 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 12 Dundee 3 0 1 2 0 5 1 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur