Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 7
Hearts 1 Celtic 2
St. Johnstone 0 Aberdeen 0
Saturday, August 6
Kilmarnock 1 Motherwell 2
Partick Thistle 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Rangers 1 Hamilton Academical 1
Ross County 1 Dundee 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dundee 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
2 Partick Thistle 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
3 Celtic 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
3 Motherwell 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
5 Hamilton Academical 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
5 Rangers 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
-------------------------
7 Aberdeen 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
7 St. Johnstone 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
9 Hearts 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
9 Kilmarnock 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
11 Ross County 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off