Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Friday Friday, May 12 Aberdeen 1 Celtic 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 36 32 4 0 99 25 100 ------------------------- 2 Aberdeen 36 22 4 10 66 34 70 3 Rangers 35 17 10 8 51 40 61 4 St. Johnstone 35 15 7 13 47 44 52 ------------------------- 5 Hearts 35 12 10 13 54 47 46 6 Partick Thistle 35 10 12 13 38 42 42 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 13 Rangers v Hearts (1115) St. Johnstone v Partick Thistle (1400)
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.