Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League on Sunday Celtic 2 St. Johnstone 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Hibernian 3
Saturday, March 31 Dundee United 3 Dunfermline Athletic 0 Hearts 3 Aberdeen 0 Motherwell 1 Rangers 2 St. Mirren 4 Kilmarnock 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 32 25 3 4 66 20 78 2 Rangers * 32 22 4 6 62 24 60 3 Motherwell 32 16 6 10 42 37 54 4 Dundee United 32 13 10 9 54 40 49 5 St. Johnstone 32 14 7 11 42 36 49 6 Hearts 32 13 6 13 39 31 45 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 32 8 13 11 36 48 37 8 St. Mirren 32 7 14 11 31 43 35 9 Aberdeen 32 7 12 13 29 37 33 10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 32 8 7 17 36 54 31 11 Hibernian 32 6 8 18 33 61 26 12 Dunfermline Athletic 32 4 8 20 31 70 20 ------------------------- * Rangers were deducted 10 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.