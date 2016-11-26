Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 26
Dundee 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Hearts 3 Motherwell 0
Partick Thistle 1 Rangers 2
Ross County 1 Hamilton Academical 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 12 11 1 0 35 8 34
2 Rangers 14 7 5 2 19 14 26
3 Aberdeen 13 7 3 3 22 12 24
4 Hearts 14 6 5 3 27 17 23
5 St. Johnstone 14 5 4 5 19 19 19
6 Motherwell 14 4 3 7 17 23 15
-------------------------
7 Dundee 15 4 3 8 14 20 15
8 Ross County 15 3 6 6 15 26 15
9 Hamilton Academical 14 2 8 4 16 20 14
10 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 15 3 5 7 21 29 14
11 Kilmarnock 14 3 5 6 12 24 14
12 Partick Thistle 14 3 4 7 16 21 13
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off