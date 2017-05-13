Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Saturday Saturday, May 13 Rangers 2 Hearts 1 St. Johnstone 1 Partick Thistle 0 Friday, May 12 Aberdeen 1 Celtic 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 36 32 4 0 99 25 100 ------------------------- 2 Aberdeen 36 22 4 10 66 34 70 3 Rangers 36 18 10 8 53 41 64 4 St. Johnstone 36 16 7 13 48 44 55 ------------------------- 5 Hearts 36 12 10 14 55 49 46 6 Partick Thistle 36 10 12 14 38 43 42 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.