UPDATE 1-Soccer-Ibrahimovic fires Man Utd into FA Cup quarter-finals
* Mourinho's side to visit Chelsea in quarter-finals (Adds details, quotes)
May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League relegation group matches on Saturday Aberdeen 0 St. Mirren 0 Dunfermline Athletic 1 Kilmarnock 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Hibernian 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Kilmarnock 38 11 14 13 44 61 47 2 St. Mirren 38 9 16 13 39 51 43 3 Aberdeen 38 9 14 15 36 44 41 4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 38 10 9 19 42 60 39 5 Hibernian 38 8 9 21 40 67 33 ------------------------- R6 Dunfermline Athletic 38 5 10 23 40 82 25 ------------------------- R - Relegated 6: Relegation
* Mourinho's side to visit Chelsea in quarter-finals (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 19 Draw for FA Cup quarter-finals (Premier League unless stated)
Feb 19 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench to score the winner as they recovered from an early deficit to beat Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers 2-1 away in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday.