Jan 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, January 1
Celtic 1 Partick Thistle 0
Dundee United 1 Aberdeen 2
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Ross County 2
Motherwell 4 St. Johnstone 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 19 16 3 0 41 12 51
2 Motherwell 20 13 1 6 31 25 40
3 Aberdeen 20 12 2 6 31 19 38
4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 19 10 3 6 27 18 33
5 Dundee United 20 9 5 6 36 21 32
6 St. Johnstone 19 7 4 8 25 22 25
-------------------------
7 Hibernian 19 6 6 7 15 16 24
8 St. Mirren 18 5 5 8 19 28 20
9 Kilmarnock 19 5 3 11 23 32 18
10 Partick Thistle 19 3 6 10 15 33 15
11 Ross County 19 4 2 13 19 36 14
12 Hearts * 19 3 4 12 14 34 -2
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, January 2
Kilmarnock v St. Mirren (1500)
Hibernian v Hearts (1945)
Saturday, January 4
Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1245)
Ross County v St. Johnstone (1500)
Sunday, January 5
St. Mirren v Celtic (1245)
Dundee United v Hibernian (1500)
Hearts v Partick Thistle (1500)
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (1500)