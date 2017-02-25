Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 25
Aberdeen 1 Ross County 0
Celtic 2 Hamilton Academical 0
Motherwell 1 Dundee 5
Partick Thistle 2 Hearts 0
St. Johnstone 0 Kilmarnock 2
Friday, February 24
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Rangers 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 26 25 1 0 69 16 76
2 Aberdeen 26 16 4 6 50 23 52
3 Rangers 26 12 7 7 34 30 43
4 Hearts 26 10 8 8 46 34 38
5 St. Johnstone 26 10 7 9 33 33 37
6 Dundee 26 8 6 12 31 36 30
-------------------------
7 Partick Thistle 26 7 8 11 28 32 29
8 Kilmarnock 26 6 10 10 24 41 28
9 Ross County 26 5 9 12 28 45 24
10 Motherwell 26 6 6 14 30 53 24
11 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 26 4 10 12 31 47 22
12 Hamilton Academical 26 3 12 11 25 39 21
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off