April 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 5
Celtic 1 Partick Thistle 1
Kilmarnock 0 Rangers 0
Motherwell 0 Hamilton Academical 0
St. Johnstone 1 Hearts 0
Tuesday, April 4
Aberdeen 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Ross County 2 Dundee 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 31 28 3 0 82 19 87
2 Aberdeen 31 20 4 7 61 24 64
3 Rangers 31 14 10 7 43 34 52
4 St. Johnstone 31 13 7 11 40 38 46
5 Hearts 31 11 8 12 50 43 41
6 Partick Thistle 31 9 11 11 34 36 38
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 31 7 13 11 29 46 34
8 Ross County 31 7 10 14 34 51 31
9 Dundee 31 8 6 17 33 50 30
10 Motherwell 31 7 8 16 34 58 29
11 Hamilton Academical 31 5 13 13 27 47 28
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 31 4 13 14 34 55 25
-------------------------
C - Champion
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 8
Celtic v Kilmarnock (1400)
Hamilton Academical v Ross County (1400)
Hearts v Dundee (1400)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Johnstone (1400)
Partick Thistle v Motherwell (1400)
Sunday, April 9
Aberdeen v Rangers (1130)