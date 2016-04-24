April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Sunday Sunday, April 24 Dundee United 1 Hamilton Academical 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 Kilmarnock 1 Saturday, April 23 Partick Thistle 1 Dundee 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dundee 34 10 14 10 50 50 44 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 34 11 10 13 43 44 43 3 Partick Thistle 34 11 8 15 33 41 41 4 Hamilton Academical 34 10 9 15 39 56 39 ------------------------- 5 Kilmarnock 34 8 8 18 34 57 32 ------------------------- 6 Dundee United 34 6 6 22 34 61 24 5: Relegation play-off 6: Relegation