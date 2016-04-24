Soccer-Man Utd cruise to victory at Sunderland
* Ibrahimovic's 17th league goal of the season put United ahead
April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Sunday Sunday, April 24 Dundee United 1 Hamilton Academical 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 Kilmarnock 1 Saturday, April 23 Partick Thistle 1 Dundee 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dundee 34 10 14 10 50 50 44 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 34 11 10 13 43 44 43 3 Partick Thistle 34 11 8 15 33 41 41 4 Hamilton Academical 34 10 9 15 39 56 39 ------------------------- 5 Kilmarnock 34 8 8 18 34 57 32 ------------------------- 6 Dundee United 34 6 6 22 34 61 24 5: Relegation play-off 6: Relegation
* Ibrahimovic's 17th league goal of the season put United ahead
April 9 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 9 Sunderland 0 Red Card: Sebastian Larsson 43 Manchester United 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 30, Henrikh Mkhitaryan 46, Marcus Rashford 89 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 43,779 - - - Saturday, April 8 Bournemouth 1 Joshua King 42 Chelsea 3 Adam Smith 17og, Ed