Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League champions group on Sunday Celtic 5 Hearts 0 Motherwell 0 Dundee United 2 St. Johnstone 0 Rangers 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 38 30 3 5 84 21 93 ------------------------- 2 Rangers * 38 26 5 7 77 28 73 ------------------------- 3 Motherwell 38 18 8 12 49 44 62 ------------------------- 4 Dundee United 38 16 11 11 62 50 59 5 Hearts 38 15 7 16 45 43 52 ------------------------- 6 St. Johnstone 38 14 8 16 43 50 50 ------------------------- C - Champion * Rangers were deducted 10 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.