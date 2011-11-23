NOV 23 - Nov 23 Result and standings
from the Scottish
Premier League on Wednesday
Celtic 2 Dunfermline Athletic 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rangers 15 12 3 0 30 6 39
2 Celtic 15 10 2 3 29 14 32
3 Motherwell 15 9 2 4 20 18 29
4 St. Johnstone 14 5 5 4 15 11 20
5 St. Mirren 15 5 5 5 14 14 20
6 Hearts 15 5 4 6 13 10 19
-------------------------
7 Dundee United 15 4 5 6 21 26 17
8 Kilmarnock 15 3 7 5 20 25 16
9 Hibernian 15 3 5 7 15 23 14
10 Dunfermline Athletic 15 3 4 8 16 31 13
11 Aberdeen 14 3 3 8 14 18 12
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 15 3 3 9 19 30 12
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 26
Celtic v St. Mirren (1500)
Dunfermline Athletic v Aberdeen (1500)
Hearts v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
Motherwell v Dundee United (1500)
St. Johnstone v Hibernian (1500)
Sunday, November 27
Kilmarnock v Rangers (1245)