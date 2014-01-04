Jan 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 4
Ross County 1 St. Johnstone 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 19 16 3 0 41 12 51
2 Motherwell 20 13 1 6 31 25 40
3 Aberdeen 20 12 2 6 31 19 38
4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 19 10 3 6 27 18 33
5 Dundee United 20 9 5 6 36 21 32
6 Hibernian 20 7 6 7 17 17 27
-------------------------
7 St. Johnstone 20 7 4 9 25 23 25
8 Kilmarnock 20 6 3 11 25 33 21
9 St. Mirren 19 5 5 9 20 30 20
10 Ross County 20 5 2 13 20 36 17
11 Partick Thistle 19 3 6 10 15 33 15
12 Hearts * 20 3 4 13 15 36 -2
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 4
Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1245) Postponed
Sunday, January 5
St. Mirren v Celtic (1245)
Dundee United v Hibernian (1500)
Hearts v Partick Thistle (1500)
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (1500)