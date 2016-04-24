April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Sunday Sunday, April 24 Celtic 1 Ross County 1 Saturday, April 23 Motherwell 1 Hearts 0 Friday, April 22 St. Johnstone 3 Aberdeen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 34 23 8 3 79 26 77 ------------------------- 2 Aberdeen 34 21 5 8 56 39 68 3 Hearts 34 17 9 8 54 34 60 ------------------------- 4 Motherwell 34 14 5 15 42 49 47 5 St. Johnstone 34 13 7 14 51 51 46 6 Ross County 34 13 5 16 49 56 44 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round