PREVIEW-Soccer-In-form Tottenham relishing chase of Chelsea
LONDON, April 6 Tottenham Hotspur have the chance to exert psychological pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea when they open the weekend programme at home to Watford on Saturday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday Sunday, November 8 Ross County 1 Celtic 4 Saturday, November 7 Aberdeen 2 Dundee United 0 Dundee 1 Partick Thistle 1 Hearts 2 Hamilton Academical 0 Motherwell 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 St. Johnstone 2 Kilmarnock 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 14 11 2 1 38 11 35 2 Hearts 14 9 2 3 26 14 29 3 Aberdeen 14 9 1 4 21 16 28 4 St. Johnstone 14 7 2 5 29 22 23 5 Ross County 14 5 3 6 19 19 18 6 Hamilton Academical 14 5 3 6 18 20 18 ------------------------- 7 Dundee 14 4 6 4 20 23 18 8 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 14 4 5 5 15 17 17 9 Kilmarnock 14 4 3 7 15 24 15 10 Motherwell 14 4 2 8 11 18 14 11 Partick Thistle 14 2 5 7 10 20 11 12 Dundee United 14 2 2 10 10 28 8 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
LONDON, April 6 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 32 of the Premier League fixtures on April 8-10 (1400 GMT unless stated):
April 6 Hull City manager Marco Silva hailed his side's 4-2 Premier League win over Middlesbrough as their best performance since he took charge at the East Yorkshire club after they climbed out of the relegation zone on Wednesday.