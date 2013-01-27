Jan 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 27
Aberdeen 0 Hibernian 0
Dundee 0 Kilmarnock 0
Saturday, January 26
Dundee United 1 Ross County 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 23 15 4 4 48 16 49
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 22 9 10 3 47 35 37
3 Motherwell 23 10 7 6 40 32 37
4 Hibernian 24 9 7 8 32 30 34
5 Aberdeen 24 8 8 8 30 31 32
6 St. Johnstone 23 7 9 7 26 29 30
-------------------------
7 Dundee United 24 7 9 8 37 41 30
8 Kilmarnock 23 7 8 8 34 30 29
9 Hearts 22 6 8 8 21 26 26
10 Ross County 22 5 10 7 26 32 25
11 St. Mirren 23 6 7 10 31 42 25
12 Dundee 23 3 5 15 14 42 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off