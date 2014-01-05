Jan 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 5
Dundee United 2 Hibernian 2
Hearts 0 Partick Thistle 2
Kilmarnock 0 Aberdeen 1
St. Mirren 0 Celtic 4
Saturday, January 4
Ross County 1 St. Johnstone 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 20 17 3 0 45 12 54
2 Aberdeen 21 13 2 6 32 19 41
3 Motherwell 20 13 1 6 31 25 40
4 Dundee United 21 9 6 6 38 23 33
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 19 10 3 6 27 18 33
6 Hibernian 21 7 7 7 19 19 28
-------------------------
7 St. Johnstone 20 7 4 9 25 23 25
8 Kilmarnock 21 6 3 12 25 34 21
9 St. Mirren 20 5 5 10 20 34 20
10 Partick Thistle 20 4 6 10 17 33 18
11 Ross County 20 5 2 13 20 36 17
12 Hearts * 21 3 4 14 15 38 -2
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 4
Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1245) Postponed