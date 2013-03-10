UPDATE 2-SHOWCASE-Soccer-Chelsea ease past West Ham thanks to Hazard and Costa
* West Ham at Bournemouth next, Chelsea at Stoke City (Adds quotes)
March 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Sunday Sunday, March 10 Hibernian 0 Hearts 0 Saturday, March 9 Aberdeen 0 Motherwell 0 Dundee 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Ross County 3 Celtic 2 St. Johnstone 2 Kilmarnock 0 St. Mirren 0 Dundee United 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 30 19 5 6 70 26 62 2 Motherwell 30 13 8 9 47 40 47 3 Ross County 30 11 12 7 39 36 45 4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 30 10 14 6 54 47 44 5 St. Johnstone 31 11 11 9 38 37 44 6 Hibernian 30 10 10 10 38 38 40 ------------------------- 7 Dundee United 30 9 12 9 45 50 39 8 Kilmarnock 30 9 11 10 44 40 38 9 Aberdeen 30 9 11 10 33 36 38 10 Hearts 31 8 10 13 30 41 34 11 St. Mirren 30 8 9 13 36 47 33 12 Dundee 30 4 7 19 19 55 19 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
* West Ham at Bournemouth next, Chelsea at Stoke City (Adds quotes)
March 6 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 19 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 17 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 15 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 14 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 12 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 11 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
* Kick It Out says reform proposals are a 'sham' (Adds Kick it Out statement)