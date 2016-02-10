Feb 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 10 Ross County 0 Hearts 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 24 17 4 3 64 21 55 2 Aberdeen 25 17 4 4 44 26 55 3 Hearts 24 12 8 4 45 24 44 4 Ross County 25 10 3 12 40 40 33 5 St. Johnstone 23 9 5 9 39 38 32 6 Dundee 24 7 9 8 37 41 30 ------------------------- 7 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 23 7 8 8 30 32 29 8 Partick Thistle 23 7 7 9 22 28 28 9 Hamilton Academical 25 7 7 11 30 45 28 10 Motherwell 24 7 5 12 26 39 26 11 Kilmarnock 25 6 6 13 27 48 24 12 Dundee United 23 3 4 16 24 46 13 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, February 12 Dundee v St. Johnstone (1945) Saturday, February 13 Celtic v Ross County (1500) Hamilton Academical v Dundee United (1500) Hearts v Partick Thistle (1500) Motherwell v Kilmarnock (1500) Monday, February 15 Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Aberdeen (1945)