Dec 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 27
Hearts 2 Celtic 2
Saturday, December 26
Aberdeen 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2
Dundee United Motherwell Postponed
Hamilton Academical 0 Kilmarnock 1
Partick Thistle St. Johnstone Postponed
Ross County 5 Dundee 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 19 13 4 2 47 16 43
2 Aberdeen 20 13 3 4 34 20 42
3 Hearts 19 9 6 4 31 20 33
4 St. Johnstone 19 9 4 6 35 29 31
5 Ross County 20 8 3 9 33 29 27
6 Partick Thistle 18 6 5 7 19 23 23
-------------------------
7 Dundee 20 5 8 7 29 35 23
8 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 19 5 7 7 23 27 22
9 Hamilton Academical 19 6 4 9 22 30 22
10 Motherwell 18 6 3 9 18 25 21
11 Kilmarnock 20 5 5 10 20 36 20
12 Dundee United 19 2 4 13 15 36 10
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 26
Dundee United v Motherwell (1500) Postponed
Partick Thistle v St. Johnstone (1500) Postponed