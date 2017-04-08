Soccer-Man City to meet West Ham in Iceland friendly
June 15 Premier League clubs Manchester City and West Ham United will conclude their pre-season preparations with a friendly against each other in Iceland on Aug. 4.
April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, April 8 Celtic 3 Kilmarnock 1 Hamilton Academical 1 Ross County 1 Hearts 1 Dundee 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 St. Johnstone 3 Partick Thistle 1 Motherwell 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 32 29 3 0 85 20 90 2 Aberdeen 31 20 4 7 61 24 64 3 Rangers 31 14 10 7 43 34 52 4 St. Johnstone 32 14 7 11 43 38 49 5 Hearts 32 12 8 12 51 43 44 6 Partick Thistle 32 10 11 11 35 36 41 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 32 7 13 12 30 49 34 8 Ross County 32 7 11 14 35 52 32 9 Dundee 32 8 6 18 33 51 30 10 Hamilton Academical 32 5 14 13 28 48 29 11 Motherwell 32 7 8 17 34 59 29 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 32 4 13 15 34 58 25 ------------------------- C - Champion 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 9 Aberdeen v Rangers (1130)
June 15 Premier League clubs Manchester City and West Ham United will conclude their pre-season preparations with a friendly against each other in Iceland on Aug. 4.
June 15 Tottenham Hotspur are looking to avenge their humiliating defeat at Newcastle United on the last day of the 2015-16 Premier League season when the two sides meet on the opening day next season, the North London side's midfielder Eric Dier has said.
June 15 France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has backed Paul Pogba to prove his worth at Manchester United after being subject to considerable criticism in his first season back in the Premier League.