Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 3
Aberdeen 1 St. Johnstone 5
Dundee 2 Motherwell 1
Hearts 1 Kilmarnock 1
Partick Thistle 3 Dundee United 0
Ross County 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Aberdeen 10 8 0 2 17 10 24
2 Celtic 9 6 2 1 23 8 20
3 Hearts 10 5 2 3 17 14 17
4 Hamilton Academical 9 5 1 3 13 10 16
5 Ross County 10 4 3 3 16 12 15
6 Dundee 10 4 3 3 16 18 15
-------------------------
7 St. Johnstone 10 4 2 4 21 17 14
8 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 10 3 4 3 11 12 13
9 Motherwell 10 3 1 6 8 13 10
10 Kilmarnock 10 2 3 5 10 20 9
11 Partick Thistle 10 1 3 6 6 13 6
12 Dundee United 10 1 2 7 9 20 5
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 4
Hamilton Academical v Celtic (1130)