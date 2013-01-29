Jan 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Sunday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 23 15 4 4 48 16 49
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 22 9 10 3 47 35 37
3 Motherwell 23 10 7 6 40 32 37
4 Hibernian 24 9 7 8 32 30 34
5 Aberdeen 24 8 8 8 30 31 32
6 St. Johnstone 23 7 9 7 26 29 30
-------------------------
7 Dundee United 24 7 9 8 37 41 30
8 Kilmarnock 23 7 8 8 34 30 29
9 Hearts 22 6 8 8 21 26 26
10 Ross County 22 5 10 7 26 32 25
11 St. Mirren 23 6 7 10 31 42 25
12 Dundee 23 3 5 15 14 42 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, January 29
Motherwell v Dundee United (1945) Postponed
Wednesday, January 30
St. Johnstone v Aberdeen (1930)
Celtic v Kilmarnock (1945)
Hearts v Dundee (1945)
Ross County v Hibernian (1945)
St. Mirren v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1945)
Saturday, February 2
Ross County v Hearts (1500)