March 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, March 25
Ross County 1 Aberdeen 1
St. Mirren 0 St. Johnstone 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 30 26 3 1 74 14 81
2 Aberdeen 30 18 4 8 43 28 58
3 Motherwell 30 18 3 9 50 44 57
4 Dundee United 30 14 8 8 54 36 50
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 29 14 6 9 34 28 48
6 St. Johnstone 31 13 5 13 38 32 44
-------------------------
7 Hibernian 31 8 10 13 29 40 34
8 Kilmarnock 31 8 6 17 38 54 30
9 Ross County 31 8 6 17 36 53 30
10 Partick Thistle 30 6 11 13 32 47 29
11 St. Mirren 31 7 6 18 29 51 27
12 Hearts * 30 5 6 19 26 56 6
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, March 26
Dundee United v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1945)
Partick Thistle v Celtic (1945)