Feb 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday
Friday, February 12
Dundee 2 St. Johnstone 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 24 17 4 3 64 21 55
2 Aberdeen 25 17 4 4 44 26 55
3 Hearts 24 12 8 4 45 24 44
4 Ross County 25 10 3 12 40 40 33
5 Dundee 25 8 9 8 39 41 33
6 St. Johnstone 24 9 5 10 39 40 32
-------------------------
7 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 23 7 8 8 30 32 29
8 Partick Thistle 23 7 7 9 22 28 28
9 Hamilton Academical 25 7 7 11 30 45 28
10 Motherwell 24 7 5 12 26 39 26
11 Kilmarnock 25 6 6 13 27 48 24
12 Dundee United 23 3 4 16 24 46 13
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 13
Celtic v Ross County (1500)
Hamilton Academical v Dundee United (1500)
Hearts v Partick Thistle (1500)
Motherwell v Kilmarnock (1500)
Monday, February 15
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Aberdeen (1945)