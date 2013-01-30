UPDATE 1-Soccer-Under-siege Wenger blames "scandalous" ref for Arsenal rout
LONDON, March 7 Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
Jan 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 30 Celtic 4 Kilmarnock 1 Hearts 1 Dundee 0 Ross County 1 Hibernian 0 St. Johnstone 3 Aberdeen 1 St. Mirren 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 24 16 4 4 52 17 52 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 23 9 10 4 48 37 37 3 Motherwell 23 10 7 6 40 32 37 4 Hibernian 25 9 7 9 32 31 34 5 St. Johnstone 24 8 9 7 29 30 33 6 Aberdeen 25 8 8 9 31 34 32 ------------------------- 7 Dundee United 24 7 9 8 37 41 30 8 Kilmarnock 24 7 8 9 35 34 29 9 Hearts 23 7 8 8 22 26 29 10 Ross County 23 6 10 7 27 32 28 11 St. Mirren 24 7 7 10 33 43 28 12 Dundee 24 3 5 16 14 43 14 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, January 29 Motherwell v Dundee United (1945) Postponed Saturday, February 2 Ross County v Hearts (1500)
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
NAPLES, Italy, March 7 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos performed another rescue act to wreck Napoli's brave comeback attempt and take the Champions League title-holders into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after they had taken a first-half battering.