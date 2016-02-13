Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 13
Celtic 2 Ross County 0
Hamilton Academical 0 Dundee United 0
Hearts Partick Thistle Postponed
Motherwell 0 Kilmarnock 2
Friday, February 12
Dundee 2 St. Johnstone 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 25 18 4 3 66 21 58
2 Aberdeen 25 17 4 4 44 26 55
3 Hearts 24 12 8 4 45 24 44
4 Ross County 26 10 3 13 40 42 33
5 Dundee 25 8 9 8 39 41 33
6 St. Johnstone 24 9 5 10 39 40 32
-------------------------
7 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 23 7 8 8 30 32 29
8 Hamilton Academical 26 7 8 11 30 45 29
9 Partick Thistle 23 7 7 9 22 28 28
10 Kilmarnock 26 7 6 13 29 48 27
11 Motherwell 25 7 5 13 26 41 26
12 Dundee United 24 3 5 16 24 46 14
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 13
Hearts v Partick Thistle (1500) Postponed
Monday, February 15
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Aberdeen (1945)