Dec 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, December 29
Ross County 3 Kilmarnock 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 19 13 4 2 47 16 43
2 Aberdeen 20 13 3 4 34 20 42
3 Hearts 19 9 6 4 31 20 33
4 St. Johnstone 19 9 4 6 35 29 31
5 Ross County 21 9 3 9 36 31 30
6 Partick Thistle 18 6 5 7 19 23 23
-------------------------
7 Dundee 20 5 8 7 29 35 23
8 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 19 5 7 7 23 27 22
9 Hamilton Academical 19 6 4 9 22 30 22
10 Motherwell 18 6 3 9 18 25 21
11 Kilmarnock 21 5 5 11 22 39 20
12 Dundee United 19 2 4 13 15 36 10
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, December 30
Hamilton Academical v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
Aberdeen v Partick Thistle (1945)
Dundee v Celtic (1945)
Hearts v Dundee United (1945)
Motherwell v St. Johnstone (1945)