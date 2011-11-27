Nov 27 Results and standings from
Scottish Premier League soccer matches on Sunday:
Kilmarnock 1 Rangers 0
Played on Saturday:
Celtic 5 St. Mirren 0
Dunfermline Athletic 3 Aberdeen 3
Hearts 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Motherwell 0 Dundee United 0
St. Johnstone 3 Hibernian 1
Standings (tabulate under played, won, drawn, lost, goals
for, goals against, points):
P W D L F A Pts
1 Rangers 16 12 3 1 30 7 39
2 Celtic 16 11 2 3 34 14 35
3 Motherwell 16 9 3 4 20 18 30
4 St. Johnstone 15 6 5 4 18 12 23
5 Hearts 16 6 4 6 15 11 22
6 St. Mirren 16 5 5 6 14 19 20
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 16 4 7 5 21 25 19
8 Dundee United 16 4 6 6 21 26 18
9 Hibernian 16 3 5 8 16 26 14
10 Dunfermline Athletic 16 3 5 8 19 34 14
11 Aberdeen 15 3 4 8 17 21 13
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 16 3 3 10 20 32 12
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
