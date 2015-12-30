Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
Dec 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday Wednesday, December 30 Aberdeen 0 Partick Thistle 0 Dundee Celtic Postponed Hamilton Academical 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 4 Hearts 3 Dundee United 2 Motherwell 2 St. Johnstone 0 Tuesday, December 29 Ross County 3 Kilmarnock 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 19 13 4 2 47 16 43 2 Aberdeen 21 13 4 4 34 20 43 3 Hearts 20 10 6 4 34 22 36 4 St. Johnstone 20 9 4 7 35 31 31 5 Ross County 21 9 3 9 36 31 30 6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 20 6 7 7 27 30 25 ------------------------- 7 Partick Thistle 19 6 6 7 19 23 24 8 Motherwell 19 7 3 9 20 25 24 9 Dundee 20 5 8 7 29 35 23 10 Hamilton Academical 20 6 4 10 25 34 22 11 Kilmarnock 21 5 5 11 22 39 20 12 Dundee United 20 2 4 14 17 39 10 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, December 30 Dundee v Celtic (1945) Postponed
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".